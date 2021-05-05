Spring Semester: Not Too Late

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The spring semester began Wednesday at Bryant & Stratton College. They offer classes in two formats, campus/blended and online, to best fit the needs of each individual student.

We got the scoop from Bryant & Stratton director of Hampton Roads Campuses Jeff Thorud.

Bryant & Stratton College
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
Schedule an appointment and get started today
Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***