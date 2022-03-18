PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Spring is here and that means time to think about all the things around the house, even the ones you can’t see. We’re talking about the plumbing system.

Deborah Poole from Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Virginia Beach joined HRS with why cleaning your drains is so important for your home or business.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 716-7557 or visit them online at mrrooter.com/virginia.beach.

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mr. Rooter Plumbing in Virginia Beach.