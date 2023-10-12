PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The spooky season is here! Are you and your kids ready to have a little Halloween fun? It all starts with a great costume. Harygul’s Halloween Planet has everything you need for a safe and fun holiday.

They have four Virginia Beach locations at Pembroke Mall, Collins Square, Lynnhaven Mall and on First Colonial Road at Hilltop. You can also call 757-425-0584 or visit HalloweenPlanet.com. They are on social media @harygulshalloweenplanet.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Harygul’s Halloween Planet.