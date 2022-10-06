PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to go grab those show-stopping costumes and haunting decorations!

Halloween superstore, Harygul’s Halloween Planet, showed us all their spooky decor to get you prepared for Halloween.

They have three Virginia Beach locations at Pembroke Mall, Collins Square and on First Colonial Rd at Hilltop. You can also call (757) 491-9011 or visit HalloweenPlanet.com. They are on social media @harygulshalloweenplanet.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Harygul’s Halloween Planet.