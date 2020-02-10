Special Skills For Special Patients!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to establishing good habits and a comfortable rapport with a care provider, pediatric dentists are trained to make sure patients with baby teeth become adults with healthy smiles.

Atlantic Dental Care WAVY’s Dental Experts on Your Side

117 dentists in 74 locations serving the entire Hampton Roads Area

Dr. Jessica Clark is on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach

Dr. Pamela Morgan is on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk

Visit AtlanticDentalCare.net to find the dentist closest to you.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show Sponsored by Atlantic Dental Care