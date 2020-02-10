Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Special Skills For Special Patients!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to establishing good habits and a comfortable rapport with a care provider, pediatric dentists are trained to make sure patients with baby teeth become adults with healthy smiles.

Atlantic Dental Care WAVY’s Dental Experts on Your Side
117 dentists in 74 locations serving the entire Hampton Roads Area
Dr. Jessica Clark is on Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach
Dr. Pamela Morgan is on Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk
Visit AtlanticDentalCare.net to find the dentist closest to you.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show Sponsored by Atlantic Dental Care

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories