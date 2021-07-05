Southside’s Finest Bridal Expo

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you popped the big question or answered it with a ‘yes,’ you’re engaged! Now it’s time to start planning your wedding day and you can get a jump on it this weekend at Showbride’s Southside’s Finest Bridal Expo. Rachel McIntire from the Founders Inn and Spa, and Michelle Ellis from McEllis Brides tell us all about the event!

Southside’s Finest Bridal Expo presented by Showbride
Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. at the Founders Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach.
Visit Showbride.com for tickets and information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Showbride.

