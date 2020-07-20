PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – That’s just a little pasta pun for really great seafood! Shani Yourman and Mark Green have this and much more on the menu at Southern Flair Pub House.
Southern Flair Pub House
1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake
(757) 842-4300
SouthernFlairPH.com
Find them on Facebook!
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show Sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
More From HRS!
- Summer Beauty Tips
- #WhatNow Community Day to help with employment, health and voter registration this weekend
- Stranger Things: These Photos Are Worth A Thousand Words!
- Southern Flair Pub House Is Taking It Over the Cavatappi!
- Military Minute: First African American Female Takes Command Of 633rd Security Forces Command