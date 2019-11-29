Sounds of the Season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From Silver Bells to Silent Night, it’s not the holidays without the seasonal soundtrack! Whether you’re into the classics or prefer modern melodies, Virginia Symphony Orchestra has a show for you!

Chorusmaster and Staff Conductor Robert Shoup joined us with the fun holiday schedule.

Holiday Pops!

Friday, December 13 – 8 p.m. – Ferguson Center in Newport News

Saturday, December 14 – 8 p.m. – Harrison Opera House – Norfolk

Sunday, December 15 – 7 p.m. – Sandler Center – Virginia Beach

Jingle Bell Jam

Sunday, December 15 – 3 p.m. – Sandler Center

Holiday Brass

Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. – St. Bede Catholic Church – Williamsburg

Thursday, December 19 at 7 p.m. – Chesapeake Conference Center – FREE

Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. – Suffolk Center for the Arts

Messiah

Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Regent University – VB

Friday, December 20 – 8 p.m. – First Baptist Church – Newport News

Saturday, December 21 at 8 p.m. – Harrison Opera House – Norfolk

Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Get your tickets and celebrate the Holiday season with Virginia Symphony Orchestra! Call the Virginia Symphony box office at (757) 892-6366 or visit Virginia Symphony.org

