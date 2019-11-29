Sounds of the Season

by: Sponsored Content



PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From Silver Bells to Silent Night, it’s not the holidays without the seasonal soundtrack! Whether you’re into the classics or prefer modern melodies, Virginia Symphony Orchestra has a show for you!

Chorusmaster and Staff Conductor Robert Shoup joined us with the fun holiday schedule.

Holiday Pops!
Friday, December 13 – 8 p.m. – Ferguson Center in Newport News
Saturday, December 14 – 8 p.m. – Harrison Opera House – Norfolk
Sunday, December 15 – 7 p.m. – Sandler Center – Virginia Beach

Jingle Bell Jam
Sunday, December 15 – 3 p.m. – Sandler Center

Holiday Brass
Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. – St. Bede Catholic Church – Williamsburg
Thursday, December 19 at 7 p.m. – Chesapeake Conference Center – FREE
Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. – Suffolk Center for the Arts

Messiah
Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Regent University – VB
Friday, December 20 – 8 p.m. – First Baptist Church – Newport News
Saturday, December 21 at 8 p.m. – Harrison Opera House – Norfolk

Virginia Symphony Orchestra
Get your tickets and celebrate the Holiday season with Virginia Symphony Orchestra! Call the Virginia Symphony box office at (757) 892-6366 or visit Virginia Symphony.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

