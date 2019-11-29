Sounds of the Season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From Silver Bells to Silent Night, it’s not the holidays without the seasonal soundtrack! Whether you’re into the classics or prefer modern melodies, Virginia Symphony Orchestra has a show for you!
Chorusmaster and Staff Conductor Robert Shoup joined us with the fun holiday schedule.
Holiday Pops!
Friday, December 13 – 8 p.m. – Ferguson Center in Newport News
Saturday, December 14 – 8 p.m. – Harrison Opera House – Norfolk
Sunday, December 15 – 7 p.m. – Sandler Center – Virginia Beach
Jingle Bell Jam
Sunday, December 15 – 3 p.m. – Sandler Center
Holiday Brass
Wednesday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. – St. Bede Catholic Church – Williamsburg
Thursday, December 19 at 7 p.m. – Chesapeake Conference Center – FREE
Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. – Suffolk Center for the Arts
Messiah
Thursday, December 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Regent University – VB
Friday, December 20 – 8 p.m. – First Baptist Church – Newport News
Saturday, December 21 at 8 p.m. – Harrison Opera House – Norfolk
Virginia Symphony Orchestra
