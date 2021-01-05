Sorority For Those Who Serve

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Following a path into the military does not mean missing out on the “Greek Life” that is typically associated with colleges and universities. Today U.S. Army (Ret.) Veteran Laurie Lang shares another opportunity for service and sisterhood through Kappa Epsilon Psi Sorority.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.