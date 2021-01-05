Sorority For Those Who Serve

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Following a path into the military does not mean missing out on the “Greek Life” that is typically associated with colleges and universities. Today U.S. Army (Ret.) Veteran Laurie Lang shares another opportunity for service and sisterhood through Kappa Epsilon Psi Sorority.

