VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Director Jeff Seneca stopped by to share details on Little Theatre of Virginia Beach’s upcoming production.

The musical comedy, “Something Rotten” will open on July 15 and will run through August 7.

Showtimes will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors 60+. Active duty military and full-time students can also purchase tickets for $15.

To purchase tickets visit LTVB.COM or call the box office at (757) 428-9233.

To find out more information on the Little Theater of Virginia Beach you can follow them on Twitter or visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.



