So Long Symone

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Four years ago, Symone Davis came to us from the sunny state of Florida and she will soon return back to her home state. Before she tackles her next career challenge, Symone stopped by The Hampton Roads Show to look back at just a few of her career accomplishments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter