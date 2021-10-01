So Long Symone

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday on Congress' home ground to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back versionof his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal.

Biden huddled with House Democrats in a private meeting that was part instructional, part morale booster for the tattered caucus of lawmakers, telling them he wanted both bills passed regardless of the time it takes. He discussed a compromise topline of $1.9 trillion to more than $2 trillion, according to lawmakers in the room.