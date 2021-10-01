So Long Symone

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Four years ago, Symone Davis came to us from the sunny state of Florida and she will soon return back to her home state. Before she tackles her next career challenge, Symone stopped by The Hampton Roads Show to look back at just a few of her career accomplishments.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.