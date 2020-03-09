Smile Your Way to Better Sleep!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Plenty of doctors specialize in the science of sleep, but your dentist might be the first person to notice signs of trouble over night. Today the experts from Atlantic Dental Care talk about two common conditions that can rob you of your rest.
Atlantic Dental Care
WAVY’s Dental Experts on Your Side
117 Dentists in 74 locations serving Hampton Roads
Dr. Patel is at Lakeshore Dental on Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach
Dr. Howell is at Howell Dentistry in Suffolk
Visit AtlanticDentalCare.net
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Atlantic Dental Care.
More From HRS!
- Movie Review: The Way Back
- Military Minute: Strength Runs Deep in Army Diving
- Wrinkles Be Gone!
- In The Kitchen: Deluxe Pitmaster Sampler
- Audience: Disney Moana Jr.