Breaking News
‘If anybody sees ‘Cupcake,’ just call her by her name’: 3-year-old Alabama girl abducted while at a birthday party
Closings & Delays
NEAAAT

Smile-Friendly Halloween

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re a little more than two weeks from Halloween and kids of all ages are already thinking about Kit Kats and Reeses Pieces and all the other sugary Halloween candy favorites.

So it’s not a coincidence that October is National Dental Hygiene Month! Here now with some tips on how to keep your smiles from getting scary are Dentists Ryland Gwaltney and Dani Howell from Atlantic Dental Care.

Atlantic Dental Care

117 dentists with 74 locations serving the entire Hampton Roads area.
Dr. Howell is at Atlantic Dental Care on Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk. (757) 539-3021 |
Dr. Gwaltney is at Atlantic Dental Care on Pruden Boulevard also in Suffolk. (757) 686-3636
Visit ATLANTIC DENTAL CARE.net for more information or connect on Facebook

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Atlantic Dental Care.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories