PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As students head back to school, they have certain technology needs. Technology expert, Chris Serico from Verizon joined us with a special back to school deal and some really cool new gadgets.

Verizon

You can check out the QR code on our screen or visit your local Verizon store today!

There are numerous locations across Hampton Roads.

Visit them online at verizon.com/addfios.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Verizon.