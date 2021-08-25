Smart Beginnings: Kindergarten Readiness

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new school year is right around the corner for students in Hampton Roads.

Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula’s Executive Director, Diane Umstead, joined HRS to explain exactly what it means for students to be ready to learn and why early education is especially important.

For more information about how to connect with resources and get more support for early childhood education and kindergarten readiness visit SmartBeginningsVP.org or call (757) 240-2731.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smart Beginning’s Virginia Peninsula

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter