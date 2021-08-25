Smart Beginnings: Kindergarten Readiness

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new school year is right around the corner for students in Hampton Roads.

Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula’s Executive Director, Diane Umstead, joined HRS to explain exactly what it means for students to be ready to learn and why early education is especially important.

For more information about how to connect with resources and get more support for early childhood education and kindergarten readiness visit SmartBeginningsVP.org or call (757) 240-2731.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smart Beginning’s Virginia Peninsula