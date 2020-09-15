Sleek Style, Powerful Purpose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Decorum Furniture has a fantastic opportunity to do something nice for yourself, and help the community at the same time! Today Owner and President Claus Ihlemann explained how a donation to a local food bank could leave you sitting pretty in a new “Stressless” recliner.

Decorum Furniture

(757) 623-3100

DecorumFurniture.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Decorum Furniture.

