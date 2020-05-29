Skye’s the Limit for Friend Jam 3.0

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Of course there will be music, but the third virtual festival will also include poetry, comedy, and games! Today, the host, curator, and beloved Skye Zentz rocked her flower crown as she shared all the creative details of her passion project.

The Friend Jam 3.0

Virtual festival of music, games, comedy, and poetry

Tomorrow Noon to Midnight

12 hours streaming across Facebook & Instagram.. produced and hosted by Skye Zentz.

For more details, visit the Friend Jams 3.0’s Facebook event page.

