Sittercity Puts Qualified Child Care at Your Fingertips!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Childcare demand is on the rise — and not just with families needing care, but with a variety of situations that working parents are trying to cover for their school-aged children. Today, Elizabeth Harz explains how “Sittercity” lets you find the right person with the time and talent that will work best for your specific situation.

Visit sittercity.com to get started!

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***