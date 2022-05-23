PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Summer is about to officially kick-off and according to the department of labor’s recent numbers, there are 11.5 million job openings and 4.9 million recent resignations. The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison wants to show some ‘tough love’ to employers with what employees actually want out of their career.

Connect with Francina Harrison, the Career Engineer here, and find her on social media: Instagram and Facebook. Also sign up for TCE Friday Updates, loaded with tips and resources.

You can also head here to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs, and more.