Show and Tell: Soccer Brothers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The FIFA Women’s World Cup is a must-see for any soccer fan. Imagine being in the stands watching live as the US National team beat France in Paris! That is just what 9-year-old Soren and 6-year-old Rhys did. Find out all about the brothers’ love of the game in this week’s Show & Tell.
