Show and Tell: Ryan Ball

Show and Tell

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This 18-year-old college student is very comfortable being himself, but Ryan Ball also loves to be someone else, especially if the role calls for singing. This musical theater actor and student says the stage is where he truly reclaimed his life after a traumatic brain injury almost ended it eight years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***