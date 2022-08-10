WAVY.com
by: Rachel Mantos
Posted: Aug 10, 2022 / 01:00 PM EDT
Updated: Aug 10, 2022 / 01:00 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact.
7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
