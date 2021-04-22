Show and Tell: Emmett 2.0

Show and Tell

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In October of 2018 we introduced you to a seventh grader with a lot of stamps in his passport and stories to tell about the things he has seen, done and dined upon all over the world! Today we find Emmett making an impact closer to home, but still living a travel and flavor-focused life!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***