Show and Tell: Emmett 2.0

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In October of 2018 we introduced you to a seventh grader with a lot of stamps in his passport and stories to tell about the things he has seen, done and dined upon all over the world! Today we find Emmett making an impact closer to home, but still living a travel and flavor-focused life!
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.