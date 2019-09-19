Show and Tell: Young Food Bank Volunteers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - The Peninsula SPCA brought in a family, looking for a family! Penny and Willow are mother and daughter and these Lion Head Rabbits get along with children and other pets!

If you'd like to make Penny and Willow part of your family get in touch with the folks at Peninsula SPCA at (757) 595-1399 or visit PeninsulaSPCA.org