Show and Tell: Reagan Takes Her Base

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This fiesty infielder followed her big bothers into sports, and now is going where no little sister has ever gone before!

This week 9-year-old Reagan talks about being the first girl in the history of Bennett’s Creek Little League to continue down the baseball baseline instead of transitioning to softball.

