Show And Tell: Lessons In Love

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This sweet kitten is Cheer, an 11-week-old kitten from the Virginia Beach SPCA.

If you'd like to make Cheer a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.