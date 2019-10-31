Show And Tell: Halloween Tricks With Caleb

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Our studio audience today was from the Norfolk SPCA and they're here to tell us about a brand new fall tradition they're starting this weekend with the SALTY DOG BEACH WALK.

Salty Dog Beach WalkSaturday, November 2 at Cape View Beach in Ocean View. Starts at 10 a.m. with yoga from Beach Belly's YogaOne mile beach walk is at 11:30 a.m. and the after party is from noon to 2 p.m. at Bold Mariner Brewing CompanyAll proceeds benefit the Norfolk SPCA