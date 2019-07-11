Show and Tell: Camp Pipsico!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Our Pet Pal of the Week is 9-year-old Rocky. Rocky is a lab mix from the Heritage Humane Society. He is a super friendly and loving boy with lots of energy. He is always up for an adventure outside and has been to multiple offsite field trips with volunteers while at the shelter.

If you'd like to meet ROCKY and make him a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150 or visit HeritageHumane.org