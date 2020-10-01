PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hearing mixed reviews about the latest operating system? Today Ryan Craig from Computer Concepts weighs in on what you want to consider before saying “yes” to an update.
Computer Concepts: An Apple Authorized Service Provider
Yorktown, Williamsburg, and Chesapeake
Find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts
More From HRS!
- Pet Pal: Xena
- Art Crawl 2020
- The Chartway Federal Credit Union’s American Music Festival Goes Virtual
- IAHR: Angela Reavis
- Should You Install the New Update?