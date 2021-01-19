Share Your Experience And Help Virginia’s Young Families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Quality childcare for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers can be hard to find. Now young families have the opportunity to let their biggest advocates know where the biggest challenges are for parents and caregivers of very young children. Today EVMS Preschool Development Coordinator and Master Educator Kristen Carter explains how important it is to fill out the latest Virginia’s Families With Young Children Survey.
