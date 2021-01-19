Share Your Experience And Help Virginia’s Young Families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - What if you could give yourself a brighter, whiter smile in the comfort of your own home? Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa says you can with "Power Swabs." Listen to her explain how just a few minutes a day could make a big difference.

New Year special! 40% off, plus free shipping and a free "quick stick" penOrder by calling 1-800 364-2619 or visit POWERSWABS.com