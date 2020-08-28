PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sure, a hatch-back makes it easy to invite your furry friend for a ride in the car, but Casey Subaru is about much more than the perfect vehicle for four-legged adventures. Today, Marketing Coordinator Brittany Orta talks about Casey’s ongoing support for the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Share the Love with Casey Subaru

783 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

Give them a call at (757) 522-2120 or visit CaseySubaru.com

You can also find them social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru

