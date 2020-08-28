Share the Love With Casey Subaru

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sure, a hatch-back makes it easy to invite your furry friend for a ride in the car, but Casey Subaru is about much more than the perfect vehicle for four-legged adventures. Today, Marketing Coordinator Brittany Orta talks about Casey’s ongoing support for the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter through philanthropy and volunteerism.

Share the Love with Casey Subaru
783 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
Give them a call at (757) 522-2120 or visit CaseySubaru.com
You can also find them social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***