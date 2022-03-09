Shamrockin’ in Ghent

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready for a Shamrockin’ good time in Ghent this Friday! It’s the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Block Party on Colley Avenue!

Having been hosted by the Hope House Foundation for 8 years, the party is back after a 2-year hiatus, all to raise funds for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities exclusively living in their own homes. Director of Development, Elena Montello, joined us today with all the details.

The event is this Friday, March 11th, from 6 to 10 p.m. It is free to attend, but drink tickets are $6 and those proceeds benefit the Hope House Foundation. More information can be found here.

