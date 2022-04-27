PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 1985, Seton Youth Shelters have been providing a safe haven, counseling, and outreach services to youth in crisis throughout Hampton Roads, and they do it free of charge. That is why fundraisers like next weekend’s 23rd Annual Kentucky Derby Celebration are so important to continue offering these valuable services. Jennifer Sieracki joined us today with all the details.

The Seton Youth Shelter’s 23rd annual Kentucky Derby Celebration is next Saturday, May 7, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Back Bay Farms in Pungo. While this incredibly popular event is sold out, you can still support the shelter here.