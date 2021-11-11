PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “Sesame Street for Military Families” is celebrating 15 years of supporting kids and parents through the joys and challenges of military life.

Nearly two decades ago, Sesame Workshop looked around and realized there was a need for resources for military and veteran parents of very young children — and Sesame Street for Military Families was born!

Vice President of Content Design at Sesame Workshop, Rocio Galarza, along with our good friends Grover and Rosita joined HRS to tell us about the anniversary and their experiences on Sesame Street!

For more information head to sesamestreetformilitaryfamilies.org.