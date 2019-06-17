Serving Customers and Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re in the market for buying a car, you have a lot of choices when it comes to where you shop, but not all those choices provide the customer service you expect when making a big purchase. Henry Ayer, Managing partner at Pomoco Auto joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with advice on buying a car today.

Pomoco Auto Group

Dealer locations in Hampton and Newport News

Pomoco.com

(757) 833-8100

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Pomoco Auto Group.