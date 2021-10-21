Serving and Appreciating Veterans

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the world’s largest naval base and military installations in every Hampton Roads city chances are you or someone you love has served our country.

Commonwealth Senior Living Executive Director, Kristie Annis, joins us to discuss how veteran residents are appreciated for their service.

Commonwealth Senior Living has 11 communities in Hampton Roads and on the Eastern Shore. You can find the community nearest you and connect with the care team by visiting CommonWealthSL.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.

