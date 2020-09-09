PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Bra-ha-ha is calling all artists, runners, walkers, and supporters of patients and caregivers fighting breast cancer in Hampton Roads! There’s still time to turn a 38C back closure bra into a masterpiece or go feet first into a virtual 5K. Committee member and survivor Katie Bates joined us today with all the details of this event that raises awareness, and maybe a few eyebrows too!
Visit BraHaHa.org today or call (757) 312-6314.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation
More From HRS!
- Moving For The Community
- Get Rid of Those Wrinkles
- Have a September to Remember at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant
- Seriously Uplifting Event is Back!
- In The Kitchen: 1608 Crafthouse