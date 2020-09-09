Seriously Uplifting Event is Back!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Bra-ha-ha is calling all artists, runners, walkers, and supporters of patients and caregivers fighting breast cancer in Hampton Roads! There’s still time to turn a 38C back closure bra into a masterpiece or go feet first into a virtual 5K. Committee member and survivor Katie Bates joined us today with all the details of this event that raises awareness, and maybe a few eyebrows too!

Visit BraHaHa.org today or call (757) 312-6314.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation

