PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thriving in a world beyond cancer; that’s the goal of an upcoming retreat. Sentara’s Beyond Cancer event aims to educate, support, and honor cancer survivors and their families as well as healthcare providers. The event will be held Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center. For more information, visit the event page.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.