Seniors and the Winter Blues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Shorter days and colder temperatures can make us all wish for spring, but for seniors, the winter blues can get very serious. That’s why the folks at Commonwealth Senior Living are committed to making sure their residents always feel connected and cared for.
Commonwealth Senior Living
Nine communities in our viewing area
To find the community closest to you, visit COMMONWEALTHSL.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.
