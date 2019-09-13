Senior Living: Walk to End Alzheimers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, the majority of which are aged 65 and older. It also impacts the millions of loved ones and caregivers.

There’s no cure or cause, but there are ways to get involved and get support at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. And there’s a walk happening near you. Our studio audience today was from the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter.

There are Walks across Hampton Roads starting this weekend in Suffolk at YMCA Camp Arrowhead.

Next Saturday is the Coastal Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Saturday, October 12 is the Eastern Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock.

The Newport News Walk is Saturday, October 19 at Port Warwick and the Williamsburg Walk is on Saturday, October 26 at the Main Street Gazebo.

Register at ALZ.org/SEVA