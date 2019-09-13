Senior Living: Walk to End Alzheimers

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, the majority of which are aged 65 and older. It also impacts the millions of loved ones and caregivers.

There’s no cure or cause, but there are ways to get involved and get support at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. And there’s a walk happening near you. Our studio audience today was from the Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter.

There are Walks across Hampton Roads starting this weekend in Suffolk at YMCA Camp Arrowhead.

Next Saturday is the Coastal Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Saturday, October 12 is the Eastern Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock.

The Newport News Walk is Saturday, October 19 at Port Warwick and the Williamsburg Walk is on Saturday, October 26 at the Main Street Gazebo.

Register at ALZ.org/SEVA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories