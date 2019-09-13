Senior Living: Vets and Cadets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – First Colonial Inn has a program that is bridging the age and experience gap between those who have served, and those just beginning a journey through the ranks. Local NJROTC students regularly visit with veterans to hear and preserve their stories.

