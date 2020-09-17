Senior Living: The Bridge Between Hospital and Home

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today, Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital shares the goals of the families they serve — to help their senior loved ones recover and return home. President and CEO Thomas Orsini joined us to talk about the many areas of expertise that expedite healing while giving patients peace of mind.

Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital
1309 Kempsville Road in Norfolk
(757) 461-5001
LakeTaylor.org
