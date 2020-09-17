Senior Living: Support for Active Seniors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — How can you lead an active lifestyle if you have excessive foot pain? Mallory Campbell from The Good Feet Store in Newport News joined us with valuable advice about how you can improve the quality of your life, two feet at a time!

The Good Feet Store

You can find The Good Feet Store at Jefferson Marketplace off Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard in Newport News.

Give them a call at (757) 249-7700 or go to GoodFeet.com/Newport News

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Good Feet Store.

MORE FROM HRS!