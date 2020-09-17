Senior Living: Help With Hearing Loss

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many seniors who struggle with hearing loss will be glad to hear they don’t have to struggle with hearing aids that require frequent battery changes! Today, Beltone Southside President and Owner Bari Grohler talked about the latest advancements in technology, and affordability for seniors who want to stay in the conversation!

Beltone Southside

Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake & Suffolk.

Call at (757) 905-4002 or visit BELTONEHR.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Beltone Southside

More From HRS!