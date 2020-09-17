Senior Living: Estate Planning and Elder Law

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Peace of mind for your loved ones is at the heart of estate planning after you die. Elder law planning seeks to preserve your money, income, and assets, to be used for your benefit and care while you are alive. Walt Zaremba from Zaremba Center Estate Planning and Elder Law joined us with more information about this very important topic.

Zaremba Center Estate Planning and Elder Law

(757) 259-0707

zarembalaw.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zaremba Center Estate Planning and Elder Law.

MORE FROM HRS!