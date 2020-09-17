Senior Living: Compassionate Senior Care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Choosing the right assisted living community can be a challenge, especially in today’s world. Commonwealth Senior Living at The Ballentine in Norfolk offers a compassionate, engaging community that is meeting today’s needs. We learned more about The Ballentine and the eight other Commonwealth Senior Living communities around Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore from Kristie Annis.

Commonwealth Senior Living

Commonwealth Senior Living has nine communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

Visit COMMONWEALTHSL.com to connect with their care team or schedule a virtual tour.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.

MORE FROM HRS!