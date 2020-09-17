Senior Living: Autumn Care of Chesapeake

by: Sponsored Content

Posted:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you need short term or long term care for yourself or a loved one, Autumn Care of Chesapeake is ready to create a home away from home. Today, Admissions Director Allison Hughes talked about the skill and compassion each member of the staff gives each resident of the community.

Autumn Care of Chesapeake
715 Argyll Street in Chesapeake
SaberHealth.com
Facebook @AutumnCareofChesapeake)

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Autumn Care of Chesapeake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

