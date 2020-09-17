Senior Living: Active Senior Living

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- – Making the transition from your home to a retirement community is a big decision and security and comfort are important to all independent living. You can find everything you need at Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.

Atlantic Shores Retirement Community

Virginia Beach

(757) 716-3000

AtlanticShoresLiving.com

Facebook @AtlanticShoresLiving

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Atlantic Shores Retirement Community.

MORE FROM HRS!