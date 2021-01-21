Senior Isolation Issues and Prevention

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As we or our loved ones age, it’s difficult to know when to make the right decisions about our living situation. And with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, isolation is making it even harder to address those concerns. Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living joined us with some of the warning signs and solutions to senior isolation.

Commonwealth Senior Living

Nine communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

Visit COMMONWEALTH S L.com to connect with their care team and find the community nearest you.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.