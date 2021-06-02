Self-Defense Training

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Would you know what to do if someone tried to attack you?

No matter what your age or gender, dangerous and threatening situations can happen anytime or anywhere. Yon Hunley owner of Assertive Self Defense joined us on HRS to tell us how you can learn to protect yourself.

Assertive Self Defense training by Yon Hundley
Offering classes for beginners and more intense training.
Call (757) 816-2533 or visit ASDAAS.com for more information or to book your sessions today!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Assertive Self Defense and Assault Safety.

